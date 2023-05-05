ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Downtown Alexandria’s Hotel Bentley caught fire Friday morning. Before responders arrived, there billowed a heavy, dark smoke from seemingly high point.

The establishment was evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Officials were unable to share more information. A press release from the City of Alexandria will be published within this article’s updates.

Alex RiverFete set up has not been hindered. Streets Desoto, Johnston, Murray, and Washington are still closed to traffic.