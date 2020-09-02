FEMA Individual Assistance approved for seven additional parishes

Baton Rouge — Gov. John Bel Edwards announces that FEMA has approved an additional seven Louisiana parishes for Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura, bringing the total number of parishes where residents are eligible for aid to 16. The newly approved parishes are Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln.

“These parishes were affected when Hurricane Laura made its way up our state, keeping its hurricane-strength winds until it exited. These residents should begin applying for aid from FEMA now. More than 71,000 Louisianans have already applied for FEMA Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura,” Gov. Edwards said. “We continue to make the case for the additional parishes to be approved because of the severity of this terrible storm.”

Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast on Thursday, August 27. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved on Friday, August 28. In his request, the Governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total. So far, FEMA has approved IA for 16 parishes.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, Vernon, Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

More than 10,000 Louisianans are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels as well. If you need shelter, text LASHELTER to 898-211 for information about where to go or call 211.