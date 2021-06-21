Fatal weekend crash in Rapides Parish claims the life of Deville man

RAPIDES PARISH, La. – On June 19, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Deville Cutoff Road. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven Bruce, of Deville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Dodge Pickup, driven by Bruce, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 1207. For reasons still under investigation, Bruce exited the roadway, overcorrected and overturned his vehicle in the roadway. As a result, Bruce and an adult passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Bruce, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bruce’s passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities.