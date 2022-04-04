TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) – A fatal crash Friday night leaves one dead and multiple in the hospital.

According to the Turkey Creek Police Department, officers responded to a report of a two-car accident on US Highway 167 near Earl Deville Rd. around 8 p.m. Friday night. The investigation revealed Jose Villanueva, 25 of Honduras was driving south on Highway 167 with one male passenger, German Humburto, 25 of Honduras. The vehicle moved into the northbound lane and struck a party bus. The party bus had multiple passengers at the time.

Villanueva died as a result of the crash. Humburto was removed from the vehicle and transported to Rapides Medical to be treated for his injuries. The driver and passengers of the party bus were treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries. Two of the passengers were also transported to Rapides Medical. Villanueva’s body was removed from the car and taken by Ardoin Funeral Home.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.