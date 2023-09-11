VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A tragic one-vehicle crash on September 10, 2023, at around 4:00 a.m. along Louisiana Highway 111 near Louisiana Highway 392 resulted in the loss of 56-year-old Gary Bristol’s life.

Preliminary findings indicate that Bristol, driving a 2016 Chrysler, veered off the roadway, vaulted, and overturned onto its roof for reasons still under investigation. Tragically, Bristol was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries, leading to his immediate death at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis, and the crash investigation continues.

Authorities stress the importance of seat belt usage, as it can significantly reduce fatalities and injury severity in accidents. In 2023, Troop E has investigated 41 fatal crashes, resulting in 46 deaths, emphasizing the need for safe driving practices and seat belt use.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, with updates to follow.