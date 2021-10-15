Fall ArtWalk 2021 is Saturday in Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Arts Council of Central Louisiana presents Fall ArtWalk 2021 on Saturday, October 16th from 12 PM – 8 PM in Downtown Alexandria!!! ArtWalk Vendor spaces are available & Food Vendors are still needed! Register at Ticket-central.org. Please note that all items sold at Fall ArtWalk must be handmade. Entertainment for the mini park stage & ArtWalk volunteers are still needed – please e-mail Kate@louisiana-arts.org for more information! https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaHistoricalDowntown