ACADIANA, La. (WNTZ) – As October approaches, Faith House is gearing up to shed light on a crucial issue that plagues our community – domestic violence. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Faith House proudly presents the “Purple Light Project,” a campaign aimed at raising awareness about domestic violence and showing unwavering support for survivors.

The Purple Light Project: A Beacon of Hope

The Purple Light Project is not just an awareness campaign; it’s a call to action for our community. It serves as a powerful reminder that not every home is a safe place. It invites everyone to join the movement of hope for an end to domestic violence. The simple act of replacing your porch light with a purple bulb can make a profound statement. Purple, the chosen color for this campaign, symbolizes peace, courage, survival, honor, and an unwavering dedication to eradicating violence.

How Can You Participate?

Participating in the Purple Light Project is incredibly easy. All you need to do is make a donation of $10 or more to Faith House, and in return, you’ll receive a complimentary purple lightbulb. By displaying this purple light throughout the month of October, you become a visible supporter of domestic violence survivors. Donations can be made conveniently online at www.faithhouseacadiana.com or through mail.

Businesses, Join the Cause

Businesses in our community also have an opportunity to actively participate in this campaign and show their support for survivors of domestic violence. The Purple Light Project presents an excellent chance for businesses to become more deeply involved in making our community a safer place. For information on how your business can get involved, please contact ella@faithhouseacadiana.com.

A Community United Against Domestic Violence

When a community comes together, change can happen. By joining the Purple Light Project, you become a part of a growing movement dedicated to ending violence in our homes. Together, we can bring about change, support survivors, and raise awareness about this critical issue.

In the month of October, let us light up our homes with purple, not only to brighten our neighborhoods but also to illuminate the path towards a future free from domestic violence. Get your purple light today and help Faith House shine a light on domestic violence.

For more information and to make your donation, please visit www.faithhouseacadiana.com.

Let’s stand together, shine a light on domestic violence, and create a safer, more compassionate community for all.