LENA, La. (WNTZ) – In a crucial step towards promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable energy practices, Cleco, a leading energy company, is organizing a public meeting to shed light on the significance of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technologies in the battle against climate change.

Carbon capture and sequestration have emerged as critical solutions to combat climate change. These innovative technologies hold the promise of significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes and power generation, thereby playing a pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of global warming.

CCS is at the forefront of the green revolution, offering a pathway to a cleaner and more sustainable future. By capturing CO2 emissions before they enter the atmosphere and securely storing them underground, CCS technologies have the potential to revolutionize the energy industry and accelerate our transition to a low-carbon economy.

Cleco, as a responsible corporate entity, recognizes the importance of CCS in its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. The company is taking proactive steps to educate the community about the science behind CCS, its potential benefits, and how it aligns with the broader landscape of clean energy solutions.

At the heart of this endeavor is Dr. Mark Zappi, an esteemed expert in the field and the Director of the Energy Institute of Louisiana. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Dr. Zappi is uniquely qualified to share insights into the latest advancements in CCS technology, its applications, and the environmental implications of widespread adoption.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The public meeting will not be a one-sided lecture but an interactive discussion. Dr. Zappi will address questions and concerns from the community, fostering a better understanding of the role each individual can play in reducing carbon emissions and safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Cleco extends a warm invitation to all concerned citizens, students, professionals, and environmental enthusiasts to attend this informative session. This event provides a unique opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue about the future of clean energy and sustainable practices.

Together, through education and discussion, we can take meaningful steps toward a greener and more sustainable future. Do not miss this opportunity to learn from Dr. Mark Zappi and contribute to the ongoing conversation about carbon capture and sequestration. Your presence and participation are highly valued.

Event Details:

WHAT: Public Meeting on Carbon Capture and Sequestration

WHO: Dr. Mark Zappi, Director of the Energy Institute of Louisiana

WHEN: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Northwood High School Cafeteria, 8830 LA-1, Lena, Louisiana

Join Cleco on October 11th and be a part of the effort to shape a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against climate change.