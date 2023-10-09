ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to dine in total darkness? Join us for an unforgettable culinary adventure as we immerse ourselves in the world of Dining in the Dark, an experience that promises to awaken your taste buds and your empathy.

Psychologists have long championed dining in the dark as the ultimate taste journey. Research shows that approximately 80 percent of people rely heavily on their sense of sight when eating. However, in the absence of visual cues, your other senses, particularly taste and smell, step in to elevate your dining experience to new heights. When you dine blindfolded in a dimly lit room, you’ll discover that focusing solely on taste and smell can be an enlightening and transformative experience.

Uplifting ALICE Families

Dining in the Dark is not just about exploring your senses; it’s also about making a positive impact on our community. This unique event has been specially tailored by UWCL (United Way of Central Louisiana) to provide a culinary experience that not only challenges your palate but also raises awareness about ALICE – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – families in our area.

Throughout the evening, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the stories of ALICE families. Many of these families are faced with difficult choices, often having to decide between keeping their lights on or having a decent meal. We are fortunate to have both, but it’s essential to recognize those who are not as fortunate.

Event Details

Date: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Location: Alexandria Convention Center Address: 2301 N MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303

Alexandria Convention Center

By participating in Dining in the Dark, you not only embark on a sensory journey but also contribute to the betterment of our community. Tickets are available for purchase now, and we invite you to be a part of this unique experience.

Come join us on November 2nd at the Alexandria Convention Center and be prepared to challenge your senses, gain insight into the lives of ALICE families, and make a meaningful difference in our community. Your ticket not only grants you access to this extraordinary event but also supports a worthy cause.

For ticket inquiries and purchases, visit the United Way website. Let’s dine in the dark, awaken our senses, and shine a light on the challenges faced by ALICE families in Central Louisiana. Your presence and participation are the ingredients that will make this event truly special.