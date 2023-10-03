ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Central Louisiana is buzzing with anticipation as the region eagerly prepares to celebrate Manufacturing Month throughout the entire month of October. Louisiana Central, the regional economic development organization, is spearheading this initiative, aiming to shine a spotlight on the thriving manufacturing industry in the area. This month-long celebration promises to not only showcase the current state and future potential of manufacturing but also to underscore the industry’s profound impact on the community.

Manufacturing Month is set to be a vibrant celebration of growth and opportunity. Throughout October, Louisiana Central is focused on several key objectives:

1. Bridging the Awareness Gap:

One of the primary goals of Manufacturing Month is to enlighten the community about the diverse and innovative manufacturing industry that Central Louisiana boasts. With local manufacturers graciously opening their doors to middle and high school students, the younger generation will get an up-close look at the technology and science behind the products made right in their backyard. Under the guidance of Louisiana Central, these students will witness firsthand the intricate work that goes into creating the ‘Good Stuff’ of Central Louisiana.

2. Empowering the Workforce:

The initiative seeks to introduce underrepresented populations to rewarding careers within manufacturing. In collaboration with the United Way of Central Louisiana, Louisiana Central will host a Second Chance Job Fair at the Alexandria Mall on October 20th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event will serve as a bridge, connecting eager job seekers with promising opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

3. Showcasing Investments and Partnerships:

Manufacturing Month will spotlight the noteworthy investments made by new and existing industries in Central Louisiana. Notable examples include SunGas Renewables and Ucore, both making strides toward clean and green energy solutions. These investments reflect the region’s appeal as a prime destination for forward-thinking manufacturing practices. Louisiana Central takes pride in these partnerships, highlighting the economic opportunities they bring and reinforcing Central Louisiana’s status as a manufacturing hub.

4. Inspiring Future Leaders:

The focus on education is paramount. Louisiana Central is committed to exposing students to the diverse career paths available within the manufacturing sector. Through collaborations with educational institutions and interactive events, Manufacturing Month will introduce the region’s youth to the fulfilling careers awaiting them in Central Louisiana’s manufacturing industry. This strategic focus on students ensures a continuous pipeline of skilled workers, vital for the industry’s growth and competitiveness.

The community is warmly invited to participate in this month-long celebration. A bunch of events, both digital and in-person, are planned. Louisiana Central has lined up guest speakers from the industry, exciting news discussions on local radio and television shows, and engaging events to raise awareness about the manufacturing sector’s pivotal role in Central Louisiana’s economy.

To stay updated and engaged, interested individuals can visit the dedicated #MFGMonth2023 landing page at Louisiana Central’s Manufacturing Month. Additionally, information about participating companies and news stories can be found at Louisiana Central’s Website.

For any inquiries or to get involved, please contact Louisiana Central’s Program Coordinator, Javonti Thomas, at 318-445-3428 or jthomas@louisiana-central.com.

About Louisiana Central

Louisiana Central stands as the regional economic development organization and a pivotal connector for Central Louisiana, dedicated to fostering economic growth and development in the ten-parish region of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn. By attracting and supporting businesses across various sectors, including manufacturing, Louisiana Central aims to create new job opportunities and stimulate the region’s economy.

For more information, visit Louisiana Central’s Website. Let’s celebrate the innovation, growth, and opportunities of Central Louisiana’s manufacturing sector throughout Manufacturing Month 2023!