ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – This month, Freedman Clinic’s Lynsey Smith spearheaded the Santa for a Senior gift drive in partnership with Alexandria Emergency Hospital. Residents of The Summit, The Oaks, and Matthew’s Memorial were asked to write what gifts they wanted most this Christmas. Lynsey retrieved the Christmas lists, checked them twice, and shared holiday spirit with her co-workers and Freedman’s neighboring emergency hospital, AEH.

“My grandmother resides in an assisted living facility, and it really hit home. So many elderly residents don’t have regular visitors, or the means to get some meaningful supplies.” Lynsey conveys her inspiration while being surrounded by cascading mounds of blankets, puzzles, and snacks, “I saw where I could make a difference.” So much of a difference, Lynsey’s goodwill inspired a community of healthcare professionals to give aid to her mission.

Over 60 elderly residents are receiving these donated gifts for the Christmas holidays. These essential workers of Alexandria, aim to show the elderly they are essential, too.

