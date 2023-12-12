ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Epsilon Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc. in Alexandria has demonstrated its commitment to community service by sponsoring a heartwarming toy drive for the students of Martin Park Elementary. Thanks to the generosity of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, every student at Martin Park Elementary will receive a toy to brighten their holiday season.

The culmination of this festive initiative will take place on Friday, December 15th, at 10 a.m., with a highly anticipated toy distribution event. Students at Martin Park Elementary School will experience an exciting moment as they receive their gifts from the members of Omega Psi Phi.

Event Details:

What: Martin Park Elementary Toy Donation

Martin Park Elementary Toy Donation When: Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:00 a.m. Where: Martin Park Elementary School | 4203 Lisa St, Alexandria, La. 71302

For more information about the event, please contact Mary Helen Downey at mary.downey@rpsb.us. The Epsilon Chi Chapter and Omega Psi Phi Inc. are proud to contribute to the joy and happiness of the holiday season for the students of Martin Park Elementary.