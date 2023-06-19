ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – England Airpark is asking community members to participate in a survey aimed at gathering feedback on the current state of the airpark and potential industrial, recreational, and future air service opportunities. The survey will play a critical role in informing the airpark’s strategic planning efforts and shaping future development at the airpark and within the region.

As a former airbase redeveloped into a dynamic multimodal commerce center and master-planned community, England Airpark is a hub for economic activity and one of Central Louisiana’s most well-rounded quality of place assets. The 3,600-acre site is home to the Alexandria International Airport (AEX), a diverse range of businesses and industries, a golf course, a retirement community, general housing, and various operating facilities such as warehouses, distribution spaces, and general and commercial aviation support facilities.

To support the airpark’s growth and alignment with the needs of the local community, England Airpark has initiated a strategic planning process to develop a comprehensive long-term growth plan for the airpark focused on identifying areas of opportunity and improvement. The airpark has engaged Emergent Method, a Louisiana-based management consulting firm with extensive experience in strategic planning and economic development, to support the process.

The survey aims to engage and gain insight from community stakeholders, including local residents, economic development partners, businesses, airpark tenants, and other individuals with interest in the airpark, to help inform England Airpark’s strategic planning process.

Responses to the survey will be sent directly to Emergent Method, the Louisiana-based management consulting firm assisting England Airpark with this strategic planning effort. All surveys are anonymous and results will be shared with England Airpark in a summary report combining all individual responses.

The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and can found on England Airpark’s website at www.englandairpark.org. The survey will remain open until Friday, July 7.

About England Airpark

England Industrial Airpark and Community, located northwest of Alexandria, Louisiana, traces its beginnings back to 1939, when it served as an emergency airstrip for Esler Field, the regional airport serving the Central Louisiana area. After a successful community-wide collaboration and transition from military usage, England Airpark has stood as an inclusive community asset and multi-modal economic hub for Central Louisiana residents and businesses. From its international airport to interstate highway connectivity with onsite rail access and water transportation opportunities, England Airpark is one of the most complete economic development assets in all of Louisiana. A championship golf course, hotel and restaurant, daycare center, and retirement community integrate with the commercial park to offer quality of life amenities for members of the Central Louisiana region.

For more information about England Airpark, visit www.englandairpark.org.