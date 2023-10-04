ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) is set to enchant music enthusiasts and art aficionados alike with a unique concert experience on Thursday, October 5th, at 6:30 p.m. The AMoA Concert Series proudly presents award-winning composer and songwriter, Dylan Trần, in collaboration with the choirs of ASH, Pineville, and Bolton high schools. This exceptional musical evening will feature performances of choral pieces inspired by the poetic verses of Jack Bedell, Louisiana Poet Laureate (2017-2019). What makes this event truly special is that these musical compositions are not just about Louisiana; they are a product of Louisiana, created by local talents and premiered by high school choirs from the heart of the state.

The performance promises an enchanting blend of poetic lyricism and soul-stirring melodies, all set against the picturesque backdrop of the City of Alexandria Amphitheater in downtown Alexandria. The show, which marks the premiere of these locally inspired choral pieces, is a testament to the rich artistic heritage of Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to bring together such incredible local talent for this concert. The collaboration between Dylan Trần and our high school choirs adds a unique touch, celebrating Louisiana’s vibrant arts and culture scene,” said the organizers.

This mesmerizing musical journey is made possible through the support of several esteemed sponsors, including the City of Alexandria, LSUA, GEADA, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, Inc. Their dedication to promoting local arts has enabled this event to become a reality, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and revel in the beauty of Louisiana’s artistic expressions.

The AMoA Concert Series has become a hallmark of cultural events in the area, showcasing the exceptional talents that call Louisiana home. As the sun sets and the music fills the air, attendees can expect a captivating evening that resonates with the soul of the region.

Event Details:

What: AMoA Concert Series

AMoA Concert Series When: Thursday, October 5th, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 5th, 6:30 p.m. Where: City of Alexandria Amphitheater, Downtown Alexandria, La.

For music lovers, art enthusiasts, and anyone seeking an unforgettable experience, the AMoA Concert Series on October 5th promises an evening of harmony, poetry, and Louisiana pride. Come, be a part of this musical celebration that encapsulates the essence of the Pelican State’s artistic brilliance.