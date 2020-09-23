Drugs and weapons seized in Pineville by Rapides Area Drug Enforcement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early September, Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) began receiving complaints in reference to narcotics activity and possible illegal firearms originating from a residence at 255 Williams Hill Street in Pineville, LA.

As Agents initiated their investigation, they were able to identify a suspect and through their investigation, Agents were able to develop grounds to obtain a search warrant on the residence.

On September 18th, Agents executed the search warrant at the residence. Upon execution of the search warrant, 7 firearms and approximately 7 ½ pounds of suspected marijuana were located at the residence. Two of the firearms were reported as stolen and details on the other firearms are still pending Also located was a magazine fed semi-automatic shotgun, an AR-15 “pistol” equipped with a 60 round drum and a sawed off 20 gauge shotgun.

Digital scales and packaging materials were also located at the residence which is consistent with distribution of narcotics.

Agents say this is still an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

“I would like to thank our agents, the Alexandria Police Department, the Pineville Police Department and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation “ said Sheriff Mark Wood. “This is just the beginning and we are optimistic what working together can accomplish. As I have said many times before, if you deal drugs in Rapides Parish, we are coming for you.”