Drive by Shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (November 3, 2020) ­ – Alexandria Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 4:04 p.m. Monday evening in the 2800 block of Harris Street.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries after being struck several times and was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.