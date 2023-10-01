ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – September is recognized as PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE AWARENESS MONTH . To kickstart our journey of awareness and understanding, let’s delve into what Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is, its risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of early detection and prevention.

WHAT IS PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD)?

Peripheral Artery Disease, often abbreviated as PAD, is a vascular condition that occurs when fatty deposits (atherosclerosis) build up in the arteries outside the heart, typically affecting the legs. These deposits gradually narrow the arteries, leading to reduced blood flow. This condition can result in various symptoms, ranging from mild discomfort to severe complications.

UNDERSTANDING THE RISK FACTORS :

Knowledge is power, and when it comes to PAD, understanding the risk factors is crucial:

SMOKING: Tobacco use is the single most significant risk factor for PAD. It accelerates atherosclerosis and greatly increases the chances of developing this condition. DIABETES: People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing PAD due to elevated blood sugar levels that damage blood vessels. HIGH CHOLESTEROL: Elevated levels of LDL cholesterol (the “bad” cholesterol) contribute to atherosclerosis, a primary cause of PAD. AGE: PAD becomes more common as we age, especially in individuals over 50. FAMILY HISTORY: A family history of vascular diseases can increase your risk.

RECOGNIZING THE SYMPTOMS :

PAD often manifests through specific signs and symptoms:

LEG PAIN: Typically, cramping or aching in the legs, particularly during physical activity, is the most common symptom. NUMBNESS OR WEAKNESS: Some individuals experience numbness, weakness, or a feeling of heaviness in the legs. COOL SKIN: The affected leg may feel cooler to the touch than the rest of the body. SKIN CHANGES: Skin on the legs may appear shiny or discolored, and wounds may take longer to heal. HAIR LOSS: Reduced blood flow can result in hair loss on the legs. SLOW HEALING SORES: Sores or wounds on the feet and toes may heal slowly or not at all, leading to serious infections.

WHY EARLY DETECTION MATTERS :

Early detection of PAD is crucial because it can prevent severe complications, including amputation. A simple diagnostic test called the ankle-brachial index (ABI) can measure blood pressure in the legs and arms, helping healthcare professionals identify the condition.

TREATING PAD :

The management of PAD involves a multifaceted approach:

LIFESTYLE CHANGES: Quitting smoking, adopting a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, and managing other risk factors are essential. MEDICATIONS: Medications may be prescribed to lower cholesterol, control blood pressure, and manage diabetes. MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURES: In some cases, minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty or stent placement can improve blood flow. SURGERY: For advanced cases, surgical options such as bypass grafting may be necessary.

CONCLUSION :

Peripheral Artery Disease may be a silent threat, but it’s one we can confront with knowledge, awareness, and early intervention. This September, let’s make it a priority to understand the risk factors, recognize the symptoms, and take proactive steps towards a heart-healthy lifestyle. Together, we can ensure that more people receive timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment, ultimately leading to better vascular health and improved quality of life. PAD Awareness Month is the perfect time to start this journey towards better health and well-being.