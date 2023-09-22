CADDO/DESOTO PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – In a developing situation, the Louisiana State Police are currently working in conjunction with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to manage a road closure on Interstate 49 northbound at the Stonewall/Frierson Exit. This closure has been necessitated by a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) fire that has caused traffic disruptions in the area.

As a result of this incident, all northbound traffic on I-49 is being diverted onto LA Hwy 3276, specifically the Stonewall/Frierson Exit. Motorists will then be rerouted back to U.S. Hwy 171, also known as Mansfield Road. This detour is expected to remain in place until the situation is brought under control and the roadway is deemed safe for travel.

While authorities work diligently to address the situation, commuters and travelers should anticipate significant delays and slow-moving traffic in the vicinity. To ensure the safety of all those on the road, Louisiana State Troopers are strongly urging motorists to exercise extreme caution and patience when navigating the affected area.

In the event of emergencies or the need for immediate assistance while traveling through this region, individuals are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577), which will promptly connect them to the Louisiana State Police Troop headquarters serving their location.

The authorities have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of I-49 northbound at the Stonewall/Frierson Exit, as their primary focus remains on securing the area and ensuring the safety of all individuals involved. Further updates regarding the situation and the reopening of the roadway will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available.

For the most up-to-date information on this traffic advisory, please refer to official sources and local news outlets. Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and consider alternative options to avoid unnecessary delays during this period of disruption.