ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Hey Cenla, how often have you wished your taste buds had the chance to entertain a wholesome, but adventurous meal? If you ever find yourself in Leesville, there exists a place called The Jamaican Spot. Located on South 5th Street, Romeo Thompson’s Jamaican homestyle meals fascinate the palette and share a piece of their hometown with Louisiana.

“Here, you’ll find quality and quantity.” -Romeo Thompson

Most may wonder, “how did an authentic Jamaican restaurant wind up in Leesville?” After Romeo service in the Army, his wife and brother teamed up with him in this venture. “It all began,” Thompson recalled with a smile, “cooking and selling lunch plates from [his] house. There were so many people picking up meals, that the neighbors complained! The city even put-up signs prohibiting parking.” Just as they reached this roadblock in their home operation four years ago, their growth allowed them to move into their current location on South 5th Street.

Prosperity remained with The Jamaican Spot even through COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a blessing and a curse, really. The day the world shut down was the same day the vice-president’s wife was slated for dinner here.” For the owners of The Jamaican Spot, the silver-linings are in the new ways they learned to better serve their patrons during such a trying time. Romeo implemented a Facebook business page and a website to help keep patrons updated. They’ve also made it easier to access their menu, make requests, added Apple Pay, and made themselves available on ASAP app.

“Here, you get quantity and quality,” says Thompson proudly. Which leaves an honest question, “Have you ever been to Leesville, if you haven’t been to The Jamaican Spot?”