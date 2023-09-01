ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Doce Vida invited FOX48’s team to their venue for an inside look at their new enticing breakfast menu. Follow along to see what Doce Vida, the Brazilian Bakery of Alexandria, has for your Saturday morning.

The Coffee

This Brazilian coffee is ground to a fine, aromatic dust that helps deliver full flavors to the boiling water. What pushes the flavor further isn’t just how well it pairs with each menu item, but the experience which envelopes you while watching the water transform into a tasty treat.

The Bacon Egg and Cheese Quiche

If you want to save gas, get more than one because you will drive back for another. The outer crisps meeting the airy savors of the quiche has the ability to transport anyone back to a nostalgic childhood. From its impeccable appearance to its mouthwatering flavor, this quiche is a vitalizing delight. It’s not just a dish; it’s an experience that lingers long after the last forkful.

The Danish

The texture of this Chicken Cream Cheese Danish was a testament to the Doce Vida’s artistry. The outer layers were lightly crisp, giving way to an incredibly soft, pillowy interior. Each bite was a journey through fine undulating layers of flaky crisps, savory chicken infused with the sharpness of the cheese, and a hint of gooeyness at the base. It was a textural symphony that left me craving for more.

The Cinnamon Roll vs. The Chocolate Roll

The moment these rolls graced the table, it was love at first sight. It was an awe-inspiring swirl of golden brown perfection, generously coated with a luscious glaze that promised sweet satisfaction. The tantalizing aroma alone was enough to set my taste buds tingling with anticipation.

The flavor of the chocolate and cinnamon rolls are something to be celebrated. The balance of sweetness and warmth from the cinnamon was impeccable. It was sweet in a way that enhanced the flavors of the chocolate roll and cinnamon roll, allowing the spices to dance on our palates with a delightful rhythm. The glaze on top added a beautiful contrast, bringing a subtle buttery richness that perfectly complemented the cinnamon’s earthy notes.

