ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Each week this summer, Doce Vida: The Brazilian Bakery, is crafting a different themed mini menu for the kids (or the kid in you)! These delicious and imaginatively crafted sweets will be the highlight of your family’s 2023 Summer nostalgia! This week, June 14th – June 17th, Magical Fairy Tales drift through the Doce Vida bakery, and with each satisfying bite, a wish comes true.

Some Summer Samplers

If you are treating the kids, you might as well treat yourself!

The Neapolitan – Strawberry cake, wedding cake, chocolate cake, with white and milk chocolate ganache and strawberry filling.

The Berrylicious – A lemon, blueberry cake, with white chocolate raspberry cake and strawberry lemonade cake, with a blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry filling.

The Berrylicious Strawberry Shortcake and Chantilly Cones

Strawberry Shortcake Cone and Chantilly Cone – At least once in our lives, we think to ourselves, “I wish I could eat this shortcake on the go!” Thank us later.

Latest Stories