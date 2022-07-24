ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Several people were detained and three people were cited for disturbing the peace after a large crowd in the area of Jackson Street near Windsor Place became unruly.

A Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy working an off-duty security detail on Jackson Street requested assistance around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to clear the lot of a large number of people congregating and interrupting business. Authorities from the sheriff’s department and the Alexandria Police Department responded.

A fight broke out between several subjects just after deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies were able to break up the fight and clear the scene. This incident is still under investigation and more citations may be issued, authorities said.

“We expect citizens to act in a safe and respectful manner,” Police Chief Ronney Howard said. “In this case, a number of individuals failed to do that, requiring police intervention. The Alexandria Police Department will not tolerate this kind of disorderly conduct that interferes with local business operations. We have successfully handled cases like this before, and we will adjust our patrol efforts to work to prevent further incidents.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-473-6700 or APD Dispatch 318-441-6559.