RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Juvenile Detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Christian Deon Bynog.

Christian is a 16 year old black male, with black hair and brown eyes. Christian is 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On June 22nd, 2023, Christian was reported missing from his residence located in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision. Christian was last seen that night leaving the residence in white Adidas sweat pants and a dark colored hoodie.

If anyone has any information on where Christian is located, you are asked to contact Detective Edrick Coleman at (318} 473-6727, or at the RPSO main office {318} 473-6700 or any local law enforcement.