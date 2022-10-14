ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin.

Za’Nayla is a 14 year old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. Za’Nayla is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

On Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, Za’Nayla was reported missing from her residence located in the Pineville area. Za’Nayla was last seen wearing a black shirt with the logo “Champion” in white lettering on it.

If anyone has seen or has information about Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin , they are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Officeat (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.