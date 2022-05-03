BOYCE, La. (WNTZ) – On April 18th, 2022, at approximately 9:20 pm, Patrol Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Hot Wells Road in Boyce in reference to what was first reported as a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the victims who advised that 3 armed male subjects entered their home uninvited and struck the initial victim several times. Another victim was struck with a weapon when they were awoken from the initial entry by the suspects. While the suspects were focused on one victim, the other victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s residence and call 911. The suspects then took some items from the residence and fled the area.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects but could not locate them. Sheriff’s Detectives from the Boyce substation responded and began their investigation. From their investigation, Detectives were able to identify one suspect as Devion Wanya Miles, 21 of Pineville. Detectives established sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations and obtained warrants for Miles’s arrest.

On April 28th, 2022, Sheriff’s Detectives located Miles and he was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest. Miles was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains, at the time of this release, being held on a $550,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing as there are still two more unidentified suspects at large. If anyone has information on this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, Boyce Substation, at 318-793-4033 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Devion Wanya Miles, 21, of Pineville, LA is charged with Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Armed Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy