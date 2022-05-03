ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 7:15 pm on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Hall Street in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision.

According to initial reports, several shots were fired but no injuries were reported.



Detectives have retrieved a still photo of the possible suspect vehicle.



From their investigation, Detectives believe glass located at the scene was from the suspect vehicle, so the suspect vehicle should have a broken window.



If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Det. Matt Cross, CID at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

