Deputies searching area near Ragan Dr. and Brunyninckx Rd. in Alexandria for an escaped inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Deputies are currently searching the area near Ragan Dr. and Brunyninckx Rd. in reference to a Work Release inmate walk off.

Escapee is Daniel Madrigal-last seen wearing green work release t-shirt / jeans. Initial information is the subject walked away from a work crew that was in the area. Note that Madrigal may have removed his shirt.

He is serving a sentence for aggravated assault and simple robbery.

If anyone has information or has seen this subject, please call 911 or RPSO at 318-473-6700.