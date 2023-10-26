UPDATE 10/26/2023: On October 26, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Chris Custer received additional charges after child pornography was allegedly found on his cell phone during the investigation. According to authorities, Custer was arrested and charged with Pornography Involving Juveniles and 62 Counts with Intent to Sell or Distribute.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 23, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into an adult subject, 51-year-old Chris Custer, accused of communicating with a minor online. The suspect would partake in conversations with the minor where they would discuss sexual activity and the use of narcotics.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Last night, Custer made plans to travel to the minor and sneak the child away from home. Custer’s plan failed when he was met by detectives and taken into custody with the assistance of the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was found to be in possession of a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, two types of prescription pills, and hypodermic needles.

Custer has been charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Narcotics Charges with Tensas Parish.