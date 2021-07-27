Deadline approaching, make sure your child has broadband access and devices they need for school

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Clock is Ticking – Apply Now for Emergency Connectivity Fund Program Support!

The new school year is just around the corner, will students in your community have the broadband access and devices they need to succeed?

The Federal Communications Commission has a new program to help with unmet needs. The Emergency Connectivity Fund Program covers 100% of the reasonable costs of laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

Eligible schools and libraries must apply by August 13.

During the current application filing window, eligible schools and libraries, in addition to consortia of schools and libraries, can submit requests for funding to purchase eligible equipment and services between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Interested schools and libraries can find more information and apply for support at emergencyconnectivityfund.org. The FCC will hold a webinar on August 3 at 2 p.m. ET to highlight frequently asked questions and answer questions submitted by potential applicants. Newly updated resources include an application process overview and the attached program flyer. You may also review additional Frequently Asked Questions about the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program here or contact the Customer Support Center hosted by the Universal Service Administrative Company, the program administrator, at (800) 234-9781, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Congress authorized the Emergency Connectivity Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the FCC will award $7.17 billion to help schools and libraries purchase connected devices and broadband internet connections to facilitate off-campus remote learning. The initial application window will close on August 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.