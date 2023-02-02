AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 2, 2023, at approximately 1:15 am, Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, LA reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3.

Further investigation revealed that after the offender was transported to APSO DC-3, and was being unloaded at the facility, she pushed the door of the transportation vehicle open and ran away on foot. Shortly thereafter, area law enforcement was notified and a parish-wide BOLO was issued by Avoyelles 911 Communication Center. Avoyelles Parish Deputies and Detectives converged on the area. In just a little over an hour, at approximately 2:34 am, the escapee was arrested and back in custody without incident in Cottonport, LA approximately a half mile away from the DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility.

The escapee, 30-year-old Kenicia L. Tibbs of Wilkins Ave. in New Roads, LA was arrested for Simple Escape and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility. Tibbs was incarcerated for Contempt of Court – Failure to Appear offenses originating in Pointe Coupee Parish. Tibbs’ criminal history revealed she was not a violent offender.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Sheriff Dauzat would like to thank the local area law enforcement personnel who assisted in the search, and the Deputies that acted swiftly and successfully to apprehend the escapee.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.