SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – January is the National Mental Wellness Month. It’s a time to focus on cultivating your mind. Licensed professional counselor Jessica Latin addressed multiple issues that come up this time of year.
- If you are still struggling to refocus after the holidays: Write down your goals, whether that’s in a journal, in your phone, or making a vision board. Also, cleanses can be helpful, such as possibly taking a break from social media, which can add to stress, depression, and anxiety.
- Experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder: Spring is around the corner. Until then, make sure you get adequate sleep, eat appropriately, and see a doctor if you are experiencing any other physical health issues. Speaking to a therapist is also helpful.
- Feeling tension with your partner: January has been coined as “Divorce Month” among legal professionals due to an uptick in filings after the holidays. Latin says a marriage retreat can be helpful, as she and her husband have done them to start off the New Year. Also, write down your goals not just as individuals but as a couple. Communication is one of the top three reasons for divorce, so she encourages couples to see a counselor together to work on that skill set.