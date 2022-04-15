Christopher Ray Sherman of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On April 1st, 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a Crime Stoppers tip in reference to methamphetamine being sold from a house on Olive Street in Alexandria, LA. Agents immediately began their investigation and identified the suspect as Christopher Ray Sherman, 39 of Alexandria. The tip also included information that multiple firearms were in the residence with Sherman. Due to the fact the target residence was across the street a school, Agents took extra precautions in conducting their investigation. From the evidence gathered through their investigation, Agents were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant of the residence.

Due to location of the residence in proximity to a school, Sherman’s prior felony gun conviction in 2017 and the possibility of firearms being in the residence and accessible to Sherman, Agents requested the assistance of the Alexandria Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) to execute the search warrant.

On April 14th, 2022 at approximately 5 am, APD SRT made entry into the residence and Sherman was located and taken into custody without incident. RADE Agents conducted the search of the residence and located fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, body armor and three firearms (pictured). One of the firearms recovered had been reported stolen to the Alexandria Police Department. Agents say the seized firearms will also be compared to recent local cases where gun violence is being investigated with the hopes of solving other crimes.

Sherman was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on several charges. Sherman remains in jail at the time of this release as no bond has been set on the felony’s.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/ or call Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. Remember, persons providing tips will remain anonymous