Two-vehicle crash on LA 28 claims life of Otis teen

Rapides Parish (LSP) – On June 24, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on LA Highway 28, at LA Highway 121. As a result of this crash, an Otis teen sustained fatal injuries.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 16-year-old Connor Lemoine, of Otis, was traveling westbound on LA Highway 28. For reasons still under investigation, Lemoine was attempting to make a left hand turn onto LA Highway 121. As a result of this turning maneuver, Lemoine was struck by an eastbound 2003 Ford F-250.

Lemoine sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, two adult passengers, and one juvenile passenger in the Ford F-250 sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. Motorists need to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at https://www.nhtsa.gov.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 26 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 32 fatalities.