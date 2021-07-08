Crash claims life of Dry Prong man, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide

GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On July 7, 2021, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 south of Louisiana Highway 1241. This crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Ricky Randall of Dry Prong.

The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, driven by 22-year-old Mario Armbrister, of Winnfield, was northbound on U.S. 167. For reasons still under investigation, Armbrister failed to slow down as he approached a northbound 2002 Chevrolet S10 towing a boat trailer. As a result, Armbrister rear-ended Randall’s boat trailer causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and impact several guy wires.

Armbrister, who was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment. Randall, who also was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.

After a thorough investigation, Armbrister was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities.