Virtual Forum Set for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria, La. – CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Thursday, August 5, at 4:30 p.m., the community is invited to join Dr. Jose Zapatero, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs, for an update on COVID-19: The 4th Surge and important information on the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone struggling with being vaccinated against COVID-19 or who is seeking more information on COVID-19 will have opportunity to ask questions.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System is committed to providing great care to all who seek it. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have urged our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors. As we reopened across the country, some of the steps that were critical to slowing the spread have been relaxed and there are many who have not yet been vaccinated. As a result, we are now experiencing this 4th surge locally and nationally.

It’s not too late to help stop the spread of the virus:

• Get vaccinated

• Wear a mask

• Wash your hands often

• Practice social distancing

• Stay home if you are sick

What: COVID-19-The 4th Surge: A Community Forum Hosted by CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini via ZOOM

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021, at p.m. live virtually via ZOOM.

How: Anyone interested in attended this online seminar can register here: https://christushealthvideo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PDxQsV1bS16LRdc7-iRXKQ

Have A Question: Questions for Dr. Zapatero can be submitted prior to the forum at shelli.murphy@christushealth.org.