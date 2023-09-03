AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On September 2, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1184. This crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Michael Normand.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by Normand, was eastbound on Louisiana Highway 1184. For reasons still under investigation, Normand lost control of the vehicle which caused it to leave the roadway and impact several trees. This action ejected Normand and his passenger from the vehicle.

Normand, who was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who also was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences

Louisiana State Police also wish to remind UTV operators about the importance of not riding on public roadways with off-road-only type vehicles. Information about Louisiana State Law regarding UTV operation on public roadways can be found at http://www.legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=88237.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 43 deaths.