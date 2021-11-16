Converse man dies in a Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 15, 2021, Louisiana State Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 191. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Charles R. Moran.

The investigation revealed that a 2015 Ford 150, driven by Moran, was stopped at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 191 and Louisiana Highway 481. Moran then turned left onto Louisiana Highway 191, but failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle.

As a result, Moran’s vehicle was struck by the Peterbilt and a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was struck by debris from the crash. Moran, who was restrained, obtained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

