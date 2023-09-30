ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the spirit of giving and community, the Alexandria Zoo is abuzz with festive fervor, thanks to the collective efforts of local businesses and our very own FOX 48 WNTZ team. Last year, Alexandria Zoo’s Holiday Light Safari dazzled visitors, and this year promises to be even more magical, all thanks to Alexandria Zoo’s staff and their heartwarming Corporate Volunteer Opportunities.

Our FOX 48 WNTZ team had the privilege of adorning the Alexandria Zoo with twinkling lights, transforming it into a winter wonderland for the upcoming holiday festivities. But this task was not a solitary endeavor. Together with our corporate partners, we meticulously hung holiday lights and decorations, ensuring every corner of the zoo sparkles with holiday cheer.

These local businesses didn’t just stop at hanging lights; they went the extra mile, testing light strands to guarantee a flawless illumination. Their dedication and enthusiasm have played a pivotal role in making the Holiday Light Safari 2022 a resounding success.

Volunteering at the zoo isn’t just about hanging lights; it embodies the true spirit of community engagement. Zoological parks like Alexandria Zoo serve as vibrant hubs, nurturing a sense of togetherness and belonging among residents. Beyond the enchantment of holiday lights, zoos play a crucial role in education, conservation, and research. They are platforms for learning about biodiversity, wildlife preservation, and environmental sustainability.

Engaging with zoos through volunteering not only enriches our community but also provides a unique opportunity for individuals to contribute meaningfully. Volunteers become ambassadors for wildlife conservation, inspiring others to appreciate and protect our natural heritage.

So, a heartfelt thank you goes out to all our partners and volunteers, for they have not just hung lights; they’ve illuminated the spirit of community, reminding us all of the magic that happens when we come together.

For those inspired to get involved, the opportunity to volunteer at the zoo awaits. Reach out to us the Alexandria Zoo at zoo.education@cityofalex.com to discover how you can be part of this enriching experience. Let’s continue to light up lives and create cherished memories for everyone in our wonderful community!