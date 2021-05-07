Convicted felon in Alexandria charged with possession of weapons, illegal narcotics including fentanyl

RAPIDES PARISH – Over the past several months, RADE agents have been receiving numerous community complainants in reference to illegal narcotics sales including fentanyl, from a Peggy Ann Street address in Alexandria. Agents had previously identified James Eric Freeman as person of interest in reference to the illegal narcotics sales, including fentanyl, which has claimed so many lives due to overdoses over the last several months.

James Eric Freeman, 47, Alexandria, LA

On May 5th, 2021, at approximately 3 pm, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Rapides Avenue and 13th Street for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as James Eric Freeman. While speaking with Freeman, deputies noticed something protruding from his waistband, consistent where firearms are carried. When deputies patted Freeman down, a .32 caliber handgun was located. After a brief struggle, Freeman was taken into custody without further incident. As deputies continued their investigation, they learned Freeman was a convicted felon and currently on Parole through the State of Louisiana for narcotics distribution and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. RADE Agents also responded to the scene to further their investigation.

Through their investigation, agents established probable cause for a search warrant at 3 Peggy Ann, Lot A, the residence of Freeman. Upon the completion of the search warrant, agents found suspected fentanyl, liquid fentanyl/methadone, suspected marijuana/synthetic marijuana, 3 firearms and suspected drug paraphernalia (scales customarily used to weigh narcotics).

James Eric Freeman, 47, of Alexandria, Louisiana was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on numerous charges. Freeman remains in jail at the time of this release on a $93,500 bond and a Parole hold without bond.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and they encourage citizens to send anonymous tips through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RapidesAreaDrugEnforcement.

Charges: Illegal carrying of a weapon 1st, Resisting an officer, Intent to Distribute CDS 1 (marijuana/synthetic marijuana approximately 26 grams, Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (Fentanyl) approximately 4 grams, Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (Methadone) approximately, 4 counts Possession firearm by convicted felon, 4 counts Possession of a Firearm with Illegal Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia