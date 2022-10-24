PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Theatre of Louisiana Christian opens its first show of the 2022-23 season on Oct. 27 with Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”

The show is directed by Tabitha Huffman, professor of theatre and artistic director of theatre a Louisiana Christian University.

“There is always so much growth in student actors when they have a chance to perform Shakespeare,” Huffman said. “I love ‘The Comedy of Errors’ because is it so brilliantly funny. The comedy is cleverly written, and the students have thoroughly grasped the physical comedy this play requires.”

Huffman said that the audience is in for lots of laughs with this performance. She said that the cast struggles getting through practices without laughing.

“This production is guaranteed to leave the audience in stitches,” Huffman said. “Many will come in expecting to not understand what is going on from past Shakespeare experiences, but I guarantee this will not be the case.”

The show runs Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-30 at 7 p.m., and again Nov. 3-4 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for LCU students, faculty and staff; $12 for senior citizens and non-LCU students; and $15 for general admission. Group rates are available for 10 or more. Visit purplepass.com/tlccomedyoferrors to purchase tickets, or purchase them at the box office before the show. For additional information on ticket purchases, call 318-487-7594

By Victoria Watson, Wildcats Media