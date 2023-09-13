ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 12, 2023, at approximately 09:35 PM, the Alexandria Police Department Accident Reconstructionist was called to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on MacArthur Drive and Coliseum Boulevard involving a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2003 Kawasaki Sport Bike. The driver of the Kawasaki Sport Bike, 25-year-old Justin Dickerson from Pineville, LA was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation and routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

Distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. The Alexandria Police Department urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

