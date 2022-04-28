ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have arrested a 23-year-old Colfax woman in connection with the November 2021, death of Kevin Hammond, Jr., of Pineville.

Today officers arrested Charley Natija Brown and charged her with one count of second degree murder. On Friday, April 22, 19-year old male Deltrevious Zyshon Conston of Alexandria was arrested and also charged with one count of second degree murder, for the homicide of Kevin Hammond Jr.

Hammond, 18, was found dead on November 23, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area off of Futrell Street.

This remains an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

