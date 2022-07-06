ALEXANDRIA, La., July 6, 2022 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) students brought home two Silver Medals in the Nurse Assisting and Technical Computer Applications competitions in the 2022 SkillsUSA National Championships held June 22-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brittany Smith earned the Silver Medal in Nurse Assisting while Evan Jackson won the Silver Medal in Technical Computer Applications during the competition held at the All State Arena in Atlanta. Both students are from the Alexandria Campus. This marked the second straight year CLTCC students earned national honors in those categories. It was the first national award for Smith, who works at Regency House. Jackson, who works for RoyOMartin, earned his second national award having captured the Gold Medal in the same category in 2021.

“It was an amazing journey for our students and faculty,” said Ramona Guin, CLTCC SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor. “A big takeaway for me was seeing the response from our faculty advisors. On the way back, everyone was talking about things they saw and ideas to grow and improve our program and better our workforce. And not just in competition, but in how we can improve our leadership and create more community service opportunities here in Central Louisiana. And the students are pumped too – they’re ready to get back to work to try to win again next year.”

More than 20 CLTCC students and seven faculty members attended the national conference with 16 students competing in the SkillsUSA National Championships after earning Gold Medals in the Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships. The path to the national championships began in February and March when more than 100 students from the various CLTCC campuses participated in regional SkillsUSA competitions with 40 members advancing to compete in the 2022 State SkillsUSA Championships.





“We are incredibly proud of all of our SkillsUSA team members,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “This is the second year in a row CLTCC students have earned medals at the national competition in Nurse Assisting and Technical Computer Application, which is a great testament to the quality of those programs. Our advisors do an extraordinary job of getting our students prepared not only to be able to compete and perform in competitions like SkillsUSA, but in the workplace as well. These national awards are a wonderful recognition for our students, yet the real winners will be the Cenla Businesses and Industries that hire our

outstanding students and the patients and customers they serve.”

“To me, it means you can indeed be the very best you can, the sky is the limit. Having a good support staff and a good source of motivation from within only lifts you up higher. I won that medal because I truly intend to be one of the best nurses in whatever specialty I choose, and I believe that I’m on the right track. Success can be achieved if you want it bad enough,” said Brittany Smith. Evan Jackson added, “It means a lot to me to be able to represent CLTCC. I have been blessed to learn from some great people at the college. It proves to the country that a boy from a small town in Louisiana can compete with the best in the country. I am very

thankful for Information Technology Instructor, Bryan Broussard and SkillsUSA Coordinator, Ramona Guin for challenging me to do this again!”

In addition to the Skills Competition winners, two Alexandria campus CLTCC students, Celina Burnaman and Amber Powell, were selected to serve as voting delegates representing Louisiana at the convention. Delegates are responsible for enacting bylaws, rules, and regulations necessary for carrying out the affairs and activities of the organization; electing officers; and conducting business as requested by the National Executive Council and Board of Directors. Louisiana Community & Technical College Associate Director for Strategic Engagement and Programs and SkillsUSA Executive Director Dr. Damien Glover said, “The 2022 national leadership and skills competition was a culmination of the work produced by the national association and business and industry. Our 75 state delegates were able to engage in the core of the organization — championships and career essentials. The students who competed representing our 12 colleges represent the bright future of business and industry. We are extremely proud of our state champions and their hard work.”

“We were so honored to have two of our students selected from the thousands in attendance to represent Louisiana at the national level,” Sawtelle said. “We are thrilled that they were able to take part in this outstanding opportunity to interact with more than 650 young adults from across the country. Being with our students and advisors in Atlanta was a thrilling experience, we’d put our students up against any in the nation.”

SkillsUSA offers competitions in three broad categories – Leadership Development, Occupational, and Skilled and Technical Sciences. Guin noted CLTCC students competed in each of the three contest segments. A total of 5,200 students competed and 1,150 Gold, Silver and Bronze medals were awarded. The national competitions were judged and proctored by business and industry partners, faculty, and other experts from across the United States.

CLTCC students competing at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Championship include:

• Action Skills – James Capezza, Alexandria Campus

• Architectural Drafting – Cannon Beaver, Alexandria Campus

• Carpentry – Allen Stratton, Lamar Salter Campus

• Customer Service – Heather Savage, Alexandria Campus

• First Aid/CPR – Dana Burnaman, Alexandria Campus

• HVAC – Rogelio Guerrero, Alexandria Campus

• Mechatronics – Caleb Reeves, Alexandria Campus; and Justin Perry, Alexandria

Campus

• Medical Terminology – Tyler Sanders, Ferriday Campus

• Nursing Assistant – Brittany Smith, Alexandria Campus – Silver Medal

• Prepared Speech – Latarsha Spottsville, Alexandria Campus

• Technical Computer Applications – Evan Jackson, Alexandria Campus – Silver Medal

• Welding Fabrication – Wyatt Jordan, Winnfield Campus; Tyler Williams, Winnfield

Campus; and Jonathan Montgomery, Winnfield Campus

• Welding Sculpting – Karlton Davis, Ferriday Campus

For information about enrollment, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply, or contact the

school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college

offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than

20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers.

CLTCC serves 6 parishes in Central Louisiana through its five campuses and provides

instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit

www.cltcc.edu