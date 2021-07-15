CLTCC competes in National SkillsUSA Championships, 4 students earn national champion gold medals

ALEXANDRIA, LA – Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Alexandria Campus students Sabrina Hebert, Evan Jackson, Abigail Parham, and Calli Stroud earned Gold Medals at the 2021 SkillsUSA National Competition. Gold medal winners signify a national championship for the individual who competed against competitors from all 50 states.

“This is an incredible performance. To have four national Gold Medal winners from the same campus is unprecedented for our college,” said Stephanie Gaspard, CLTCC SkillsUSA advisor.

“Achieving this level of success on the national stage shows not only the tremendous skill of the students involved, but it reflects the skill and depth of knowledge of our college’s instructors,” noted Alexandria Campus Dean, Lisa Doney.

The four Gold Medal winners were part of 11 CLTCC students on the college’s 2021 State SkillsUSA Team who participated in the SkillsUSA National Championships. These students qualified to earn Gold Medals at the Louisiana SkillsUSA Championship Competition.

The following students earned gold medals on the national level:

• Sabrina Hebert – Nurse Assistant

• Evan Jackson – Technical Computer Applications

• Abigail Parham – Job Interview

• Calli Stroud – Practical Nursing

SkillsUSA is a national organization whose mission is to empower students to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens. They strive to improve the personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics and workforce development.

Earlier this Spring, 132 members of the CLTCC’s SkillsUSA team from all eight campuses participated in regional competitions. Of this number, 42 advanced to compete in the 2021 State SkillsUSA Championships. Competitions were judged and proctored by business and industry partners, faculty, and other experts from Central Louisiana, Louisiana, and the United States. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, competitions were conducted in-person and virtually.

Complete Louisiana SkillsUSA competition results for CLTCC students are as follows:

Louisiana and National Gold Medalists:

• Job Interview: Abigail Parham, Alexandria Campus

• Nurse Assistant: Sabrina Hebert, Alexandria Campus

• Practical Nursing: Calli Stroud, Alexandria Campus

• Technical Computer Applications: Evan Jackson, Alexandria Campus

Louisiana Gold Medalist & Top Nine Finalist at National Competition

• Customer Service: Aeriona Lee, Alexandria Campus

• Extemporaneous Speaking: Kaye Cummings, Alexandria Campus

• Technical Drafting: Martha Butts, Alexandria Campus

Louisiana Gold Medalist Competing on the National Level

• Architectural Drafting: Jazmine Washington, Alexandria Campus

• Medical Terminology: Cammie Hoover, Ferriday Campus

• Welding: Kurt Martin, Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus

• Welding Sculpting: Shelby Creel, Huey P. Long Campus