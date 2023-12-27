Alexandria, La (WNTZ) – Millions of dollars in grants and investments by community partners, the State of Louisiana and various philanthropic organizations, national recognition for outstanding students, candidacy for a new accreditation, the launch of innovative new educational programs to prepare local students for high-paying, in-demand jobs, and recognition as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation highlight the list of accomplishments in 2023 for Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC).

“CLTCC continues to be blessed with tremendous support as we move forward in our efforts to build on and expand the tremendous educational foundation that has been created in Central Louisiana,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. James R. “Jimmy” Sawtelle III. “We can’t thank our community partners enough. That includes our business and industry partners as well as our educational partners and the State of Louisiana, especially support from our Cenla Legislative

Delegation. Everyone has been so very supportive of our efforts and the investments and new

agreements created this year will provide tremendous benefits for our students and our

community for years to come. I also want to recognize the outstanding efforts of our students,

who have done an extraordinary job of taking advantage of the opportunities they have and

making the most of them, and our outstanding faculty and staff. And while humbled by the

tremendous success we achieved in 2023, we are even more excited about the new things that

will be happening in 2024, including new programs such as the Line Worker program which will be offered in partnership with Cleco, new scholarships for Advanced Manufacturing, more

programs for Incumbent Worker Training Programs (IWTP) and even more students graduating

and moving on to fulfill their dream of starting a rewarding career in central Louisiana.”

As the year draws to a close, here is a look at some of the stories the college considers to be

the most impactful events of 2023:

with 340 Credit and 97 HiSET (High School Equivalency) graduates. CLTCC also achieved its 2022-23 goal in the Louisiana Community & Technical College

System’s public policy initiative ‘Reaching Equitable Prosperity by 2030’. The college

eclipsed its goal of 1,900 graduates with short-term Industry-Based Credentials through

transferable Associates Degrees.

This investment was parlayed into $600,000 between Louisiana Board of Regents endowed scholarships and professorship, as well as new equipment. CLTCC’s Library now bears their name. The Coughlin Saunders Foundation invested $150,000 for CLTCC’s Practical Nursing

Students. The investment will be used to fund scholarships of up to $500 per semester

for Practical Nursing students who have successfully completed their second semester

of work.

CLTCC’s candidacy for accreditation and authorized the institution to complete a Compliance Certification. Louisiana legislature authorized $10 million in funding for the planning and construction

of a new campus building for the Rod Brady Campus in Jena

Students earned four Gold Medals, six Silver Medals and three Bronze Medals. Winners

include: Rogelio Guerrero, Gold, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration;

Sofya Walker, Gold, Medical Math; Ashlyn Duck, Gold, Medical Terminology; Austin

Smith, Gold, Welding Sculpture; Sofya Walker, Silver, Medical Terminology; Jonathan

Dry, Silver, Welding; Travon Prater, Silver, Welding Fabrication; Ethan Ryland, Silver,

Welding Fabrication; Jordan Tibbs, Silver, Welding Fabrication; Christian Cox, Silver,

Welding Sculpture; Conner Sandy, Bronze, Welding Fabrication; Jordan Scott, Bronze,

Welding Fabrication; and Austin Smith, Bronze, Welding Fabrication.

for incidentals and a paid internship. The scholarship program offers an opportunity for under-represented populations in our communities to become a part of the energy industry. Two students received the Brian Caubarreaux ‘Do It Right Scholarships’.

AT&T provided a $12,000 scholarship donation for fiber training in Avoyelles Parish.

CLTCC recognized four Outstanding Team Members at the Louisiana Community &

Technical College’s Annual Leadership Conference. Those recognized were John Martin

(Faculty), Lynda Garvin (Professional Staff), Angela Morgan (Professional Support

Staff), and Laurel Comeaux (Retiree).

