ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Millions of dollars in grants and investments by community partners and philanthropic organizations, national recognition for outstanding students, the launch of innovative new educational programs to prepare local students for high-paying, in-demand jobs, and new articulation agreements with educational partners to further academic progress highlight the list of accomplishments in 2022 for Central Louisiana Technical, Community College (CLTCC).

“CLTCC continues to be blessed and build on the strong foundation provided by our countless partners and stakeholders within Central Louisiana,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle.

“We cannot thank our community partners enough. That includes our students, business and industry, legislators, civic, philanthropic, and education partners. Cenla continues to be supportive of our efforts and the investments and new agreements created this year will provide tremendous benefits for our students and our community for years to come. I also want to commend our students, who have done an outstanding job of taking advantage of the opportunities they have and making the most of them, as well as our outstanding faculty and staff. We are incredibly proud of everyone associated with CLTCC and very grateful for the support we receive from our community.”

As the year draws to a close, here is a look at the stories the college cited as some of the biggest of 2022:

• CLTCC received grants from The Rapides Foundation totaling $2.5 million to address a shortage of skilled workers in nursing and to establish the Central Louisiana Rural Nursing Network and the Central Louisiana Rural Allied Health Network. In addition, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System will provide $2+ million in matching dollars from the Rapid Response Fund to support the projects.

• CLTCC and Louisiana State University of Alexandria signed a new 2+2 articulation agreement for Business Technology. Under the agreement, CLTCC transfer students may enter LSU of Alexandria with Junior classification and transfer 60 hours from an Associate of Science in Business Administration to LSUA’s Bachelor of Arts of Science in Business Administration degree.

• CLTCC held its 2022 graduation ceremony in May honoring 311 members of the Class of 2022 representing eight CLTCC campuses, as well as 136 HiSET high school Page 2 of 3 equivalency graduates. Cenla realtor and radio talk show host Trish Leleux delivered the commencement address.

• CLTCC students Evan Jackson and Brittany Smith earned silver medals at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Championship in Atlanta, GA. Jackson, a previous gold medalist, earned a silver medal in Technical Computer Applications while Smith earned her first national medal in the Nurse Assistant competition.

• CLTCC signed an articulation with Louisiana Christian University for Associates Degrees to Bachelor’s Degrees. The agreement creates a pathway for CLTCC graduates to attend LCU to complete their final two years of study to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

• The Alexandria Business Foundation awarded CLTCC $300,000 to be matched with an additional $500,000 for CLTCC’s Business Technology program. Most of the investment will be for student scholarships, a first-ever Endowed Professorship, a transfer scholarship with LSU of Alexandria, and investments for state-of-the-art business technologies.

• The Rod Brady and Alexandria Campuses held a ribbon-cutting for two Heavy Equipment Operations Programs including Governor John Bel Edwards’ Professional Resilience Occupations (PRO) Louisiana initiative. The PRO initiative aims to develop a skilled workforce to support statewide resilience efforts, including Louisiana Watershed Initiative flood risk reduction projects, and build up Louisiana’s defense against future disasters.

• CLTCC welding student I’Kiem Billups was named the 2022 Louisiana Association for Public, Community & Adult Education (LAPCAE) Student of the Year.

• CLTCC received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for an accreditation visit in 2023. This is a significant step in CLTCC’s goal of achieving SACSCOC accreditation. CLTCC continues to maintain accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Council on Occupational Education (COE).

• The Coughlin Saunders Foundation invested $150,000 for Practical Nursing scholarships at CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus. These scholarships will support PN students for retention and graduation following the successful completion of their first year.

• SkillsUSA Post-Secondary of Louisiana Community & Technical College System selected Alexandria-Pineville to host State SkillsUSA Competition in March of 2023. This will bring career and technical education champions from across Louisiana to Central Louisiana to compete in the state competition with winners advancing to the National SkillsUSA Championships.

Enrollment for Spring and Summer sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or

call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC serves 7 parishes in Central Louisiana through its eight campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu