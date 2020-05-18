CLTCC offers reduced tuition benefits for first time, returning students who begin classes this summer

Alexandria, La., May 18, 2020 — As part of its ongoing commitment to provide high-quality education and workforce training programs to the community, Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is establishing new reduced price points for tuition and taking other steps to make it easier for students to begin or continue their educational pursuits this summer.

“I believe the choices our college has made in these uncertain times reveal our true values and priorities,” explained Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Student Services and Enrollment Management.

“By providing additional institutional aid and removing enrollment barriers, CLTCC is affirming the school’s commitment to students and providing an opportunity to emerge from this crisis as a stronger community and a stronger college,” she said.

Chancellor James Sawtelle noted, “affordable educational options are critical for postsecondary students, whether they are working toward earning an Associate’s Degree or an Industry-Based Training Credential. In light of the economic uncertainty we have experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is even more important Central Louisiana residents have ready access to affordable educational opportunities to help people get the training they need to be able to fill high-wage, high-demand and high-skill careers.”

Dr. Poole explained that while many of the reduced tuition price points apply to CLTCC classes, they also apply to general education courses such as college English, algebra, history, and biology. General education courses are basic Freshman-level credits transferable to all Louisiana public colleges and universities including, LSU of Alexandria, Northwestern State University, and Louisiana College in Pineville.

Enhanced benefits available to students this summer include:

• No application fee.

• No entry exams for most programs and courses – CLTCC is not requiring entry exams prior to enrollment through 2020 (the exception being Practical Nursing which requires Accuplacer or ACT). Students should contact the school for details.

• Non-Louisiana residents pay the same tuition as Louisiana residents.

• High School students pay $99 per General Education course. Ascending High School Juniors and Seniors pay $33 per credit hour for General Education courses and receive free E-Textbooks.

• Reduced tuition for HiSET (high school equivalency) graduates – HiSET graduates from January 2019 through May 2020 may qualify for $100 off tuition per credit hour (up to $600 for Summer semester 2020).

• Reduced tuition for students not enrolled in Spring 2020 who were enrolled in Fall 2019 – Students who were enrolled in the Fall 2019 semester but did not return for Spring 2020 may qualify for $100 off tuition per credit hour (up to $600 for Summer semester 2020).

• Future Farmers of America (FFA) – CLTCC will provide a $500 tuition benefit for graduating 2020 Seniors who were a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA).

• Jobs for Americans Graduates (JAG) – CLTCC will provide a $500 tuition benefit for graduating Seniors who were also 2020 graduates of Jobs for Americans Graduates (JAG).

“We are excited to offer general education courses at such a reduced rate in these uncertain times. Our hope is to make education even more affordable while removing barriers for students,” said Meredith Rennier, Director of Student Affairs and Services.

Dr. Poole added, “Such support will not only assist students in surviving the current crisis but will stabilize our communities and provide education and workforce training to high school students, recent high school graduates and Louisiana’s more than 300,000 unemployed citizens. With many individuals still not wanting to venture far from home due to COVID-19, CLTCC offers an opportunity for students to move forward with their college education without leaving their hometowns.”

Dr. Poole noted that as part of continuing safety precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19,

CLTCC will provide some or all instruction via face-to-face, online learning, video conferencing, online chats, and other Internet-based features to interact with and instruct students this summer. Dr. Poole also shared there will be new and similar reductions in price point for late Summer and Fall semester classes as well.

To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/Summer or www.CLTCC.edu/Apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call (800) 278-9855.