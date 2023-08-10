WINNFIELD, La. (WNTZ) — Starting this Fall, students at the Huey P. Long Campus of Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will have the opportunity to earn an Associate of

Applied Science degree in Forest Technology. “Forest technology and timber management are critical components of our local economy,” said Huey P. Long Campus Dean Jeff Johnson. “This new associate degree program will offer our students an opportunity to expand their skills in this vital and growing field.”

Initially launched as a technical diploma to meet the growing demand for skilled forest professionals, the Forest Technology Program has achieved tremendous success over the years, explained Forest Technology Instructor Jordan Franks. The program has now received official approval for elevation to an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree.

“This exciting development marks a new era for aspiring forest technologists, providing them with enhanced academic credentials and expanded opportunities in the field of forestry and natural resource management,” Franks said. “The transition to an AAS degree represents the culmination of our dedication to delivering excellence in education and responding to the evolving needs of the industry.”

As part of the program’s evolution, CLTCC is proud to introduce newly modified hybrid course offerings, a direct response to valuable student feedback and the recognition of their need for greater flexibility in balancing education and responsibilities. These innovative hybrid courses combine both in-person and online learning modalities, empowering students to customize their schedules and optimize their learning experiences.

By offering hybrid courses, we are ensuring that our students have the flexibility they require to manage their academic pursuits alongside personal commitments, such as work and family responsibilities.”

The introduction of hybrid courses under the newly approved AAS degree further exemplifies CLTCC’s commitment to empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the field of forest technology. With these enhanced course offerings, students can expect a well-rounded education that combines hands-on experiences and theoretical knowledge, providing them with a competitive edge in their future careers.

Franks noted the updated program incorporates valuable insights from industry partners, employers, and feedback from students, enabling the college to refine and enrich the curriculum. As a result, Franks said the Associate of Applied Science degree in Forest Technology offers an even more comprehensive and well-rounded education, preparing students for rewarding careers with higher levels of proficiency and expertise.

Local industry partners have applauded the creation of the new program. “The forest community is delighted that the leadership of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College (CLTCC) has designated the Forest Technology program as an Associate Degree credentialed program. Much appreciation is extended to Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle, the CLTCC Board and all the staff who are dedicated to the success of students in the program. This program will benefit students with valuable training to become gainfully employed in land management, logging and manufacturing.

This is a great day for students seeking employment training in forestry at CLTCC,” said C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, Executive Director of the Louisiana Forestry Association. “The associate degree in Forest Technology that will be offered at CLTCC is vital for the Forest Industry workforce and a true asset. It will provide the graduates the opportunity to go directly into the workforce or continue their education at the university level,” said Todd Martin, President & CEO of Southern Loggers Cooperative.

Dr. Joshua Adams, Forestry Program Chair at Louisiana Tech University, said, “Our Forestry Program at Louisiana Tech University is excited about this associates degree and the added excellence the students at CLTCC can bring to Tech, where they can finish their Bachelors in Science in Forestry degree or go straight into the workforce desperate for forestry technicians. We look forward to working with Ms. Franks and CLTCC as their program continues to enhance their academic offerings.”

Brad Cooper, District Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service, noted, “I am so excited to hear that CLTCC now offers an Associates of Applied Science in Forestry. This will allow students here in central Louisiana to better compete for jobs in an ever-evolving forestry sector. This opportunity will provide students with the most current technology and forestry practices and put those new skills to work in the labor force.”

Prospective students interested in pursuing the newly elevated Associate of Applied Science degree in Forest Technology, with the added benefit of flexible hybrid course options, can explore the program details and application process at www.CLTCC.edu.

Classes for the updated program are set to commence in Fall 2023. Applications for the upcoming semester are now open, and classes will commence this fall. For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC serves seven parishes in Central Louisiana through its five campuses and providEs instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu