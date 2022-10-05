ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — October is Manufacturing Month and Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will be kicking off its celebration from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday in downtown Alexandria at the Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center.

“This is a great opportunity for high school students to come out and see what they may have as career options,” said CLTCC Director of Manufacturing A.H. Parker. “It’s also good for people who aren’t working or those who are interested in changing jobs or folks who just want to improve their skills to come see all of the education and training options we have available.” Parker said guests will be able to take guided tours of the Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center on Third Street as well the main campus building on Murray Street. They will also have the school’s three virtual learning trailers set up, offering a closer look at the Heavy Equipment Operator program, CDL licensure program and other programs, such as a welding simulator.

“Manufacturing is huge in Central Louisiana, but sometimes it’s hard for students to understand what modern manufacturing jobs look like,” explained Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Academics and Student Affairs. “This is a chance for us to show them exactly what those jobs look like and the kinds of opportunities available locally from our workforce partners.”

CLTCC partners with a variety of local business and industry companies including AFCO Industries, Boise Cascade, Cleco, Gilchrist Construction, Hunt Plywood, LaSalle Lumber, Louisiana Central, Manchac Technologies, Plastipak, Procter & Gamble, Rapides Foundation, and Roy O. Martin.

“We are extremely proud of the partnerships we have with local business and Industry,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “All of us are working together to provide affordable educational and training opportunities to Central Louisiana residents to help them obtain the skills they need to be able to better themselves by getting a job in a high-paying, in-demand

career. We are very proud that our Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center and our downtown

campus are part of that growing network.”

Misty Slayter, Vice Chancellor, Workforce Solutions, added, “Central Louisiana’s manufacturing

industry faces significant workforce gaps from operations- to supply chain-related vacancies.

CLTCC Manufacturing Month activities are instrumental in their engagement with multiple populations — high school students, under-/un-employed, adult education, re-entry — all of

whom will be needed to engage as workforce participants to close existing and anticipated future gaps. The collaboration among our education, economic development, and industry partners during October clearly demonstrates the importance of manufacturing and its footprint

across central Louisiana.”

All activities Thursday are free and open to the public to attend. “We’re inviting everyone to come out and see us Thursday,” Parker said. “We would love to visit with high school students as well as folks from the general public. Just come on out – we’ll make room for everyone.”

For more information about CLTCC Manufacturing Month activities visit the website at www.CLTCC.edu or follow CLTCC on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

For information about enrollment at CLTCC visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information,

contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

About the Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC serves 10 parishes in Central Louisiana through its eight campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.