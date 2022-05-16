Cenla Realtor and Radio Talk Show Host Trish Leleux to

Deliver Commencement Address



Alexandria, La., May 16, 2022 — Central Louisiana

Technical Community College (CLTCC) will hold its 2022

graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the

Rapides Parish Coliseum. The ceremony will honor the

311 members of the Class of 2022 representing all eight

CLTCC campuses, as well as 136 HiSET high school

equivalency graduates.



Keynote speaker for the ceremony is local realtor and radio

talk show host Trish Leleux. “I was speechless when

Chancellor Sawtelle and Dr. Poole asked me to deliver the

keynote address, ironic as that is,” Leleux said. “I am

honored to be listed amongst the names of the

distinguished and highly achieving people whose footsteps

I am following. As I reflect on my own journey, I see this as

an opportunity to hopefully inspire these graduates and

champion this incredible institution that we are so fortunate

to have right here in Central Louisiana.”



Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle, CLTCC Chancellor, said Leleux,

“exemplifies what individuals can achieve professionally

through education, hard work, and dedication. And, even

with all of her success, she takes time to give back to our

community. She is a great role model for students and we

are pleased she will be able to share her insights with our

graduates.”



Leleux, a native of Ohio, received her B.A. in Criminology

with a minor in Environmental Science from Auburn

University where she was a member of various campus

organizations and President of The Mariners, the auxiliary

to the Navy & Marine ROTC Units.



She opted to stay in the southern states after college, living

in Savannah, Georgia, for 10 years before making

Alexandria her home 19 years ago. Since that time, she

has been a prominent REALTOR® in Central Louisiana,

serving as a Broker and CEO of The Trish Leleux Group,

LLC, as well as a committed community volunteer.



She is a past President of The Junior League of

Alexandria, has served on the Board of Directors for Fit

Families for Cenla, The Alexandria Museum of Art, Family

Counseling Agency, Turning Point Women’s Shelter and is

a current member of The Central Louisiana Regional

Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, The Louisiana

State University of Alexandria Foundation Board of

Directors, Louisiana Women LEAD Board of Directors and

is the current Membership Chair for the Alexandria Rotary

Club.



She has chaired numerous events including the Art

Museum’s Dragon Boat Races, supported The American

Cancer Society as a “Power in Purple” Leader, ran a half

marathon in support of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and

is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership Louisiana

series.



She is a powerful advocate for the Central Louisiana

community and has been awarded the Hometown Hero

Award, The Giordano Hope and Peace Award, The Junior

League of Alexandria Provisional of the Year and Sustainer

of the Year Awards and most recently the YWCA Decades

of Women 40’s Honoree and was named Best Real Estate

Agent in the Best of Cenla. Since April 2021, she has been

co-host of “KSYL’s Talk Back with Al & Trish,” a radio

program the keeps the community informed on local topics

and events.



Trish and her husband Todd have four children and she

loves to spend her spare time watching them in their

respective sporting events and traveling, especially to visit

her family in the DC area and her oldest two children, her

daughter who is also an Auburn Graduate and lives in

Chicago and her son who is a student at Georgia Tech.



For information about enrollment visit www.cltcc.edu/apply.

For more information, contact the school via email at

info@cltcc.edu or call (800) 278-9855.



Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

is a two-year technical and community college offering

associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry

certificates, and customized training in more than 20

disciplines to support local workforce development and

prepare students for high-demand and high wage careers.

CLTCC serves 10 parishes in Central Louisiana through its

eight campuses and provides instruction in one state

prison and one federal correctional institution. For more

information, visit. www.CLTCC.edu.