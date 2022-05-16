Cenla Realtor and Radio Talk Show Host Trish Leleux to
Deliver Commencement Address
Alexandria, La., May 16, 2022 — Central Louisiana
Technical Community College (CLTCC) will hold its 2022
graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the
Rapides Parish Coliseum. The ceremony will honor the
311 members of the Class of 2022 representing all eight
CLTCC campuses, as well as 136 HiSET high school
equivalency graduates.
Keynote speaker for the ceremony is local realtor and radio
talk show host Trish Leleux. “I was speechless when
Chancellor Sawtelle and Dr. Poole asked me to deliver the
keynote address, ironic as that is,” Leleux said. “I am
honored to be listed amongst the names of the
distinguished and highly achieving people whose footsteps
I am following. As I reflect on my own journey, I see this as
an opportunity to hopefully inspire these graduates and
champion this incredible institution that we are so fortunate
to have right here in Central Louisiana.”
Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle, CLTCC Chancellor, said Leleux,
“exemplifies what individuals can achieve professionally
through education, hard work, and dedication. And, even
with all of her success, she takes time to give back to our
community. She is a great role model for students and we
are pleased she will be able to share her insights with our
graduates.”
Leleux, a native of Ohio, received her B.A. in Criminology
with a minor in Environmental Science from Auburn
University where she was a member of various campus
organizations and President of The Mariners, the auxiliary
to the Navy & Marine ROTC Units.
She opted to stay in the southern states after college, living
in Savannah, Georgia, for 10 years before making
Alexandria her home 19 years ago. Since that time, she
has been a prominent REALTOR® in Central Louisiana,
serving as a Broker and CEO of The Trish Leleux Group,
LLC, as well as a committed community volunteer.
She is a past President of The Junior League of
Alexandria, has served on the Board of Directors for Fit
Families for Cenla, The Alexandria Museum of Art, Family
Counseling Agency, Turning Point Women’s Shelter and is
a current member of The Central Louisiana Regional
Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, The Louisiana
State University of Alexandria Foundation Board of
Directors, Louisiana Women LEAD Board of Directors and
is the current Membership Chair for the Alexandria Rotary
Club.
She has chaired numerous events including the Art
Museum’s Dragon Boat Races, supported The American
Cancer Society as a “Power in Purple” Leader, ran a half
marathon in support of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and
is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership Louisiana
series.
She is a powerful advocate for the Central Louisiana
community and has been awarded the Hometown Hero
Award, The Giordano Hope and Peace Award, The Junior
League of Alexandria Provisional of the Year and Sustainer
of the Year Awards and most recently the YWCA Decades
of Women 40’s Honoree and was named Best Real Estate
Agent in the Best of Cenla. Since April 2021, she has been
co-host of “KSYL’s Talk Back with Al & Trish,” a radio
program the keeps the community informed on local topics
and events.
Trish and her husband Todd have four children and she
loves to spend her spare time watching them in their
respective sporting events and traveling, especially to visit
her family in the DC area and her oldest two children, her
daughter who is also an Auburn Graduate and lives in
Chicago and her son who is a student at Georgia Tech.
For information about enrollment visit www.cltcc.edu/apply.
For more information, contact the school via email at
info@cltcc.edu or call (800) 278-9855.
Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)
is a two-year technical and community college offering
associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry
certificates, and customized training in more than 20
disciplines to support local workforce development and
prepare students for high-demand and high wage careers.
CLTCC serves 10 parishes in Central Louisiana through its
eight campuses and provides instruction in one state
prison and one federal correctional institution. For more
information, visit. www.CLTCC.edu.